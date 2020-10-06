menu

Man hospitalised after Marsa traffic incident

Man suffering from grievous injuries after incident in Triq il-Marsa

karl_azzopardi
6 October 2020, 2:22pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Triq il-Marsa, Marsa
Triq il-Marsa, Marsa

A 40-year-old man has been hospitalised after a traffic incident in Triq il-Marsa, Marsa.

Police said the incident happened at around 11:30 am on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations showed that the 40-year-old was driving a Yamaha motorcycle which crashed into a Toyota Starlet being driven by a 62-year-old from Marsa.

A medical team was called onsite, which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Three arrested after police discover 23 kg of cannabis
Court & Police

Three arrested after police discover 23 kg of cannabis
Karl Azzopardi
Man hospitalised after Marsa traffic incident
Court & Police

Man hospitalised after Marsa traffic incident
Karl Azzopardi
BOV told to release Debono cash bank withheld under OFAC sanctions
Court & Police

BOV told to release Debono cash bank withheld under OFAC sanctions
Matthew Agius
Man seriously injured after being stabbed in Fgura
Court & Police

Man seriously injured after being stabbed in Fgura
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.