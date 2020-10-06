Man hospitalised after Marsa traffic incident
Man suffering from grievous injuries after incident in Triq il-Marsa
A 40-year-old man has been hospitalised after a traffic incident in Triq il-Marsa, Marsa.
Police said the incident happened at around 11:30 am on Tuesday.
Preliminary investigations showed that the 40-year-old was driving a Yamaha motorcycle which crashed into a Toyota Starlet being driven by a 62-year-old from Marsa.
A medical team was called onsite, which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
