Man admits to brutal murder of former girlfriend

Jelle Rijpma changes his guilty plea and admits murdering Shannon Mak in 2018 

matthew_agius
14 October 2020, 2:28pm
by Matthew Agius
Shannon Mak (Facebook)
Jelle Rijpma has admitted to the brutal murder of Shannon Mak in 2018.

Rijpma, a 24-year-old Dutch former igaming worker, was accused of the murder of his former girlfriend and colleague Mak.

Mak was found dead, with her throat slit, in Triq il-Mastrudaxxi in Santa Venera in August 2018. The young woman’s body was found in the street in a pool of blood, slumped against a wall. On the wall, an arc of her bloodied handprints.

Rijpma had so far denied the charges but for reasons so far unknown, changed his plea to one of guilt in a sitting before magistrate Simone Grech today.

Upon hearing this, the court wrapped up the proceedings and referred the case to the Criminal Court to hand down its punishment against Rijpma, this is because the punishment for wilful homicide exceeds to the competence of the Court of Magistrates. 

Lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell appeared for the accused.  Lawyer Stefano Filletti appeared for the family of Shanon Mak. Inspectors Kurt Zahra and Robert Vella prosecuted.

