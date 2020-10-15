menu

Jordan Azzopardi associate jailed for cocaine trafficking

Employee for drug kingpin Jordan Azzopardi who sold drugs from Pietà den with CCTV cameras, gets eight months’ jail

nicole_meilak
15 October 2020, 12:20pm
by Nicole Meilak
Jordan Azzopardi stands accused of masterminding a cocaine and heroin trafficking ring
Jordan Azzopardi stands accused of masterminding a cocaine and heroin trafficking ring

22-year-old Ramirez Vella, an associate of drug kingpin Jordan Azzopardi, has been jailed for 8 months on cocaine-related charges.

Vella, who hails from Tarxien, had been named in the ongoing proceedings against Azzopardi. He was convicted of trafficking cocaine but cleared of trafficking heroin.

He had been one of the persons found in a Pietà residence that had been converted into a drug den.

Read also: Man remanded in custody after Pietà drug bust

Vella was arrested on 7 March last year during a police raid on a residence in Triq Mountbatten in Pietà. The location is believed to have formed part of a network of properties used for the sale of drugs.

The properties all had comprehensive CCTV coverage of every entrance as well as reinforced doors and windows.

A cocaine addict had testified to often meeting Vella, who was an employee of Azzopardi’s and who would sell drugs from the residence.

The police had told the court that the occupants, including Vella, had attempted to destroy the drugs by disposing of them in vats of acid which were kept in the property for that very purpose.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli found Vella guilty of cocaine trafficking. Aside from the eight-month prison sentence, Vella was also fined €1,200 and ordered to pay €4,972 in costs.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in Court & Police
Knife attacker strikes again, denied bail
Court & Police

Knife attacker strikes again, denied bail
Matthew Agius
Man denies loan shark charge, granted bail
Court & Police

Man denies loan shark charge, granted bail
Matthew Agius
Jordan Azzopardi associate jailed for cocaine trafficking
Court & Police

Jordan Azzopardi associate jailed for cocaine trafficking
Nicole Meilak
No bail for man charged with seven thefts from cars
Court & Police

No bail for man charged with seven thefts from cars
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.