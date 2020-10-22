menu

Drunk burglar picks policeman’s house to rob

Policeman arrests man who broke into his apartment in attempted robbery   

matthew_agius
22 October 2020, 12:42pm
by Matthew Agius

A would-be burglar picked the wrong house to steal from yesterday, when he broke into a St. Julian’s flat belonging to a police officer.

Bashir Abdulahi Ahmed from Somalia was arrested after breaking into the flat where the police officer lived with his family, intending to steal, at 2:30am yesterday.

Ahmed was arrested on the spot, after a struggle with the police officer.

Before magistrate Nadine Lia this morning, Ahmed was accused of attempted aggravated theft, violently resisting arrest, attacking the police officer, insulting and threatening the police officer, criminal damage and recidivism. He was further accused of being drunk and disorderly in a public place and living an idle and vagrant life.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bail was not granted.

Inspector Jonathan Cassar prosecuted.

