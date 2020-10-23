menu

Two men arrested after allegedly trafficking drugs in Valletta entrance

Heroin and another synthetic substance were found in their posession

nicole_meilak
23 October 2020, 5:49pm
by Nicole Meilak
25 sachets of heroin were found on one of the men - Photo: Communications Office, Malta Police Force
Two men aged 34 and 38 were arrested in relation to the possession and trafficking of drugs. 

The men, living in Bormla and Tarxien respectively, were allegedly trafficking drugs at the Valletta entrance.

Police had received intel on this activity, and after several days of surveillance, police stopped these men in a parking area in Triq Sarrija, Floriana. 

From initial searches police found 25 sachets of what is suspected to be heroin on the 34-year-old, while another sachet with a synthetic drug substance was found on the 38-year-old.

Magistrate Dr Doreen Clarke LL.D was notified of the case and has ordered an inquiry. Police are continuing investigations into the matter.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
