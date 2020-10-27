Man accused of Chantelle Chetcuti murder released on bail

The man accused of murdering Chantelle Chetcuti, Justin Borg, has been released on bail this afternoon.

Borg is accused of stabbing the mother of two, his ex-partner, in the head during an argument outside a football club in Zabbar in February this year. Chetcuti died of her injuries.

Borg’s lawyers argued that there was no risk of tampering with evidence as the civilian witnesses had all testified, confirmed by the prosecution.

In its decree this afternoon, the Court presided by magistrate Rachel Montebello ruled that evidence that Borg would breach the bail conditions had to be shown.

On public outcry and in view of the problem of domestic violence in Malta, the lawyers observed that nine months had passed since the incident, the accused had ties to Malta, with a job and two young children here, as well as family ties. None of the fears mentioned in the criminal code subsisted, they said.

He was released on bail on condition that he sign a bail book daily, observe a curfew and does not speak or approach the Chetcuti family unless for access to children Bail was secured with a deposit of €25,000 and personal guarantee of €20,000.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Francesca Zarb appeared for Borg.