Police arrest dangerous armed man after six-hour operation

Posted by Chris X Malta on Sunday, November 1, 2020

An armed man, considered to be dangerous was arrested in Pieta after a six-hour operation on Sunday evening.

At around 8pm in Triq Bordin, Pieta’ the police were called in to give assistance at a residence.

Reports suggested that a man was causing damage to his neighbours’ property. When the police arrived to intervene, the individual, who is a Serbian national, began threatening the police with knives as well as a gun.

The accused’s neighbours were also reportedly afraid of him because of his behaviour.

Police from the Rapid Intervention Unit, the Special Intervention Unit, and the District Police were on scene along with three ambulances and paramedics.

During the six-hour operation, the inspector who was leading the negotiations from outside was heard telling the accused to give himself up several times.

At around 1:30am Animal Welfare officers intervened, shooting a tranquilliser dart at the pitbulls the accused had with him, after gaining access from the upstairs neighbours

Shortly afterwards at around 2am, the Police intervened after shooting four warning shots and entering the home. The Serbian man was arrested and removed from the premises.