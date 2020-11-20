menu

Man admits to stealing boat engines from Manoel Island

A Polish man will be sentenced next week after pleading guilty to stealing two outboard boat engines

matthew_agius
20 November 2020, 11:31am
by Matthew Agius

A Polish man will be sentenced next week after pleading guilty to stealing two outboard boat engines.

Kamil Rozychi, 41, was arraigned before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech this morning, accused of aggravated theft and recidivism. The engines were stolen from boats berthed at Manoel Island on 13 November.

Rozychi said he was unemployed and lived in Marsaskala. His legal aid lawyer, Martin Fenech, entered a plea of guilty.

The court put the case off for sentencing on Tuesday.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley prosecuted.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Man on bail pending appeal charged with aggravated thefts
Court & Police

Man on bail pending appeal charged with aggravated thefts
Matthew Agius
Arson suspect Aaron Cassar cleared of injuring alleged Marsa murderer Deniro Magri
Court & Police

Arson suspect Aaron Cassar cleared of injuring alleged Marsa murderer Deniro Magri
Matthew Agius
Motorcyclist hospitalised following Mellieha crash
Court & Police

Motorcyclist hospitalised following Mellieha crash
Karl Azzopardi
Third man charged with Sliema double murder
Court & Police

Third man charged with Sliema double murder
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.