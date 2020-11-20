Man admits to stealing boat engines from Manoel Island

A Polish man will be sentenced next week after pleading guilty to stealing two outboard boat engines.

Kamil Rozychi, 41, was arraigned before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech this morning, accused of aggravated theft and recidivism. The engines were stolen from boats berthed at Manoel Island on 13 November.

Rozychi said he was unemployed and lived in Marsaskala. His legal aid lawyer, Martin Fenech, entered a plea of guilty.

The court put the case off for sentencing on Tuesday.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley prosecuted.