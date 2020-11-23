Peugeot driver causes multiple accidents in Marsaskala

In two separate incidents, a 49-year-old Peugeot driver first crashed into a motorcyclist, and then ran over a pedestrian, the police said.

The first incident occurred at 7:05pm in Triq Sant 'Antnin, Marsaskala. The Peugeot driver hit a 28-year-old Pakistani man, from Paola, who was riding a Kymco motorcycle.

The driver of the Peugeot left the scene after speaking to the motorcyclist – the police then called an ambulance to assist the victim.

The second incident occurred at 7:15pm in Triq il-Qaliet, Marsaskala.

Police said a collision had taken place between several vehicles, one of them the Peugeot from the previous incident.

Police said that the Peugeot driver had crashed into the other vehicles, and then reversed hitting a 38-year-old woman from Marsaskala who was walking on the street.

The woman then went to the health centre and was certified to have suffered from serious injuries.

The motorcyclist was not injured.

The Peugeot driver is currently in police custody. A police investigation is ongoing.