Two women injured in Santa Venera accident

2 December 2020, 8:02am
Two women were hospitalised after a traffic accident in Santa Venera on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at 3:15pm in Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp.

Police said the women, aged 55 and 59, were hit by a Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 33-year-old man.

Both women were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

The 55-year-old suffered grievous injuries while the 59-year-old suffered slight injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

