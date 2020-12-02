Two women injured in Santa Venera accident

Two women were hospitalised after a traffic accident in Santa Venera on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at 3:15pm in Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp.

Police said the women, aged 55 and 59, were hit by a Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 33-year-old man.

Both women were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

The 55-year-old suffered grievous injuries while the 59-year-old suffered slight injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.