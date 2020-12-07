Tractor overturns in Gozo leaving man grievously injured

A man has been left with grievous injuries after a tractor overturned with him inside.

Police were called for assistance at Wied il-Mielaħ, Għarb at 3:45pm today.

As District Police went to the scene, initial investigations found that a tractor fell over while a 27-year-old man was driving it in a field.

The man was taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance and was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.