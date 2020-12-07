menu

Tractor overturns in Gozo leaving man grievously injured

The incident happened at Wied il-Mielaħ, Għarb earlier today

nicole_meilak
7 December 2020, 8:28pm
by Nicole Meilak

A man has been left with grievous injuries after a tractor overturned with him inside. 

Police were called for assistance at Wied il-Mielaħ, Għarb at 3:45pm today.

As District Police went to the scene, initial investigations found that a tractor fell over while a 27-year-old man was driving it in a field. 

The man was taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance and was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in Court & Police
Tractor overturns in Gozo leaving man grievously injured
Court & Police

Tractor overturns in Gozo leaving man grievously injured
Nicole Meilak
Homeless man who bought stolen smartphone denies handling stolen goods
Court & Police

Homeless man who bought stolen smartphone denies handling stolen goods
Matthew Agius
Court worried over high number of false passport cases
Court & Police

Court worried over high number of false passport cases
Matthew Agius
Over €19,000 in undeclared cash discovered by Sophie the Customs sniffer dog
Court & Police

Over €19,000 in undeclared cash discovered by Sophie the Customs sniffer dog
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.