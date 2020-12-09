Police to charge arsonist who terrorised Valletta residents

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and will be charged with a string of arson attacks in Valletta that terrorised residents.

The man will be charged with setting on fire three cars in the capital between July and September. One of the incidents involved the mayor’s car.

READ ALSO: Valletta mayor’s car is set on fire one week after speaking out on arson attacks

The man will also be charged with carrying out an arson attack on the door of a private residence in April, the police said.

He was apprehended after an intensive investigation by the Major Crimes Unit and the Valletta District police.

Another four cars that were parked in the vicinity of the targeted vehicles also sustained damage in the various attacks.

The man will be charged by Inspectors Jeffrey Scicluna, Saviour Baldacchino and Priscilla Caruana Lee. He is expected to appear in front of Magistrate Nadine Lia.