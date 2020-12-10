menu

Man charged with assault on LESA inspector

The man has been accused of violently resisting and threatening a law enforcement official, among other offences related to dangerous driving

matthew_agius
10 December 2020, 12:37pm
by Matthew Agius

A man has denied attempting to run over a LESA inspector in Swieqi yesterday.

Jacob Farrugia, 24, from Qrendi, was accused of violently resisting a law enforcement official, threatening him and offences related to dangerous driving, failing to stop and speeding.

The incident took place on 9 December as Farrugia was driving an Opel Corsa in Triq Sant Andrija Swieqi at around 1:20pm.

Farrugia pleaded not guilty. His lawyer, Lennox Vella, requested bail.  

The court presided by magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, released the man from arrest against a €10,000 personal guarantee.

Inspector Matthew Grech prosecuted.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
