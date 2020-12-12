menu

President warns of fake Facebook fundraiser

Office of the President issues press release warning the public that a fake Facebook profile of the President had been created

by Matthew Agius
Persons who may have donated to the fake profile are encouraged to contact the police
The Office of the President has warned that a fake Facebook profile has been soliciting donations in the name of President George Vella.

In a statement issued this morning, it said that in the past hours, a fake Facebook account has been created under the name of President. The Office of the President said it wanted to inform the public that no money was being collected via the President of Malta’s profile or official page on Facebook.

Those persons who may have donated to the fake profile are encouraged to contact the police.

 

