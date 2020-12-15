Caruana Galizia inquiry to continue beyond extended deadline

Judges sitting on the public inquiry looking into whether the State could have prevented the association of Daphne Caruana Galizia, have said that they will continue proceedings beyond the extended deadline of 15 December.

In a statement, after the six-hour sitting where former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri was questioned, the judges said that they would not accept any undue pressure or interference diminishing their brief.

The public inquiry originally had a September deadline. However, that was extended by prime minister Robert Abela due to delays caused by the COVID-19 lockdown.

The board has previously said it could go over the second deadline, to “properly fulfil” its brief. Last week Abela said that he thought the board had already been given enough time to fulfil its mandate.

The judges said that the board, in defence of its “independence and autonomy” would appreciate if it were allowed to proceed with its work in order to reach an objective judgement-free of “improper pressure and undue interference.”

They said that there was no room for binding time limits unless started in terms of reference and that the original nine-month limit had been set without prejudice to the “just fulfilment” of those terms, agreed upon with the Caruana Galizia family.

The judges said that it was only for the board to determine the terms of reference and level of proof necessary to fulfil that brief.

The board pointed out that data from electronic devices analysed by Europol, could in fact be “substantially useful,” and should be available by mid-January.

Due to this, the hearings have been suspended until then. The decision to award the extension is in the hands of the PM.