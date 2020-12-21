Massive arson attack in Gudja destroys 18 cars
The police said 18 cars were destroyed and others were damaged in an arson attack which took place in a parking lot in Gudja
Police are investigating the torching of cars on Sunday evening at a parking lot in Gudja.
The incident, which took place in Triq Dawret, is being treated as an arson attack
Civil protection was requested on-site to control the fire, which lasted until 3am.
No one was injured.
A magisterial inquiry is underway, and a police investigation is ongoing.
