Massive arson attack in Gudja destroys 18 cars

Police are investigating the torching of cars on Sunday evening at a parking lot in Gudja.

The incident, which took place in Triq Dawret, is being treated as an arson attack

Police said 18 cars were destroyed, and other suffered damages.

Civil protection was requested on-site to control the fire, which lasted until 3am.

No one was injured.

A magisterial inquiry is underway, and a police investigation is ongoing.