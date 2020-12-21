menu

Massive arson attack in Gudja destroys 18 cars

The police said 18 cars were destroyed and others were damaged in an arson attack which took place in a parking lot in Gudja

laura_calleja
21 December 2020, 11:40am
by Laura Calleja
Photo: Malta Police Force
Photo: Malta Police Force

Police are investigating the torching of cars on Sunday evening at a parking lot in Gudja.   

The incident, which took place in Triq Dawret, is being treated as an arson attack

Police said 18 cars were destroyed, and other suffered damages.

Civil protection was requested on-site to control the fire, which lasted until 3am.

No one was injured.

A magisterial inquiry is underway, and a police investigation is ongoing. 

