Cashier held up at knife-point in Bormla

A 36-year-old female cashier was held up at knife-point this evening by a man who made off with an undisclosed amount of money, the police said.

The theft took place in Oratory Street in Bormla at around 6:30pm on Monday when the man entered the shop and asked the cashier to hand over the cash.

District police and officers from the Major Crimes Unit are investigating. Magistrate Neville Camilleri is leading a magisterial inquiry.