Bormla shooting sees three people arrested

Three persons are under arrest at the Police General Headquarters in relation to an argument that took place last night.

At around 9pm District Police received a phone call saying that a shooting had taken place during an argument between two Maltese people and two young foreigners who are also brothers.

Police went to the site, Triq id-Dejqa in Bormla, assisted by the Rapid Intervention Unit, where they found the four persons involved that were living in the same road.

The two brothers, aged 24 and 20, alleged that a 55-year-old man opened fire in their direction. The two men also allege that the 55-year-old’s son, aged 26, was involved in the argument.

At the older man’s residence police found a firearm, which police say was likely used in the shooting. A cartridge and some bullets were elevated from the road.

It was then found out that only one shot was fired, and no one was injured.

During a search carried out in the residence of the two brothers police found a substance suspected to be cannabis.

Police investigations are ongoing in order to establish the dynamics of the argument that took place.

The 55-year-old man and the two brothers are being held by police for further investigations.

Magistrate Marseann Farrugia LL.D has been informed of the case and has opened a magisterial inquiry.