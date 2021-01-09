Police recruits to receive new specialised, accredited, training, Minister says

New police recruits are to begin receiving accredited specialised training, as part of a process of skills enhancement, according to the ministry of National Security and Law Enforcement.

This was announced by Minister Byron Camilleri as he visited 65 police recruits, currently in training. Camilleri said this aim of the new measure was to continue improving the capabilities of law enforcement personnel. “This year will be the one to lay the base to start moving towards these aims,” Camilleri told the recruits, explaining that enthusiasm for change and renewal in the police force was constant and the transformation strategy announced last year was “just the beginning.”

The recruits are currently undergoing weeks of intensive practical and theoretical training, aimed at preparing them for situations they will encounter on a daily basis as police officers.

Training officers was a crucial part of the government’s vision to continue investing in national security, the minister said, adding that the government had made unprecedented investment in law enforcement, which was “clear not only from the new equipment issued, but also training.”