Girl left injured following Paceville brawl

After a fight on the outskirts of Paceville, the girl had to be taken to a health centre

nicole_meilak
17 January 2021, 2:26pm
by Nicole Meilak

A brawl between two teenage girls has left one of them with grievous injuries, according to police.

At 2:15am today, police were informed of an argument that took place at Triq Santu Wistin, St Julian’s.

Primary investigations found that an argument broke out between a girl from Siġġiewi and another from Pembroke, both aged 18.

A glass cup was allegedly used during the argument.

The Siġġiewi resident was taken to a health centre, and she was certified to have been suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
