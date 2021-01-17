Girl left injured following Paceville brawl
After a fight on the outskirts of Paceville, the girl had to be taken to a health centre
A brawl between two teenage girls has left one of them with grievous injuries, according to police.
At 2:15am today, police were informed of an argument that took place at Triq Santu Wistin, St Julian’s.
Primary investigations found that an argument broke out between a girl from Siġġiewi and another from Pembroke, both aged 18.
A glass cup was allegedly used during the argument.
The Siġġiewi resident was taken to a health centre, and she was certified to have been suffering from grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police