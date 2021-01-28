Yorgen Fenech had access to Melvin Theuma's draft pardon prior to arrest
Fenech claims that Keith Schembri had sent him a photo of the pardon's MOU
The compilation of evidence against the man alleged to have masterminded the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech, continued this morning.
Inspector Keith Arnaud revealed that police had been informed of 'escape preparations' by Yorgen Fenech before 19 November. 'K', taken to be Keith Schembri, is mentioned as checking if the airport is safe.
In one of the messages sent on the eve of his arrest, Fenech tells Schembri "don't leave me alone." The Tumas magnate asked whether "they were going to come today", to which Schembri replied in the negative.
Fenech had asked Schembri about Mevlin Theuma's pardon, even requesting to see the draft terms of the pardon. Fenech himself had drawn the police's attention to a photo on the mobile phone of the pardon's MOU, claiming that Schembri had sent him this photo.
At this stage, only Arnaud, the Attorney General, and the Commissioner of Police had access to the draft pardon.
Arnaud confirmed that Fenech had sent a Whatsapp message to Joseph Muscat back in January 2019, saying "We need to talk". Muscat replied back in the affirmative.
The Whatsapp group had been set up two days before the Degiorgio brothers and Vince Muscat were arraigned in court over Daphne's murder. The chats within this group, while having nothing to do with the murder, were the subject of Muscat's interrogation last August.
Testifying before the court, Matthew Caruana Galizia said that his mother had been investigating an Electrogas email leak before her murder. Yorgen Fenech had been a key person right from the beginning, often being the go-to person among Electrogas shareholders when they needed to pull political strings.
Caruana Galizia confirmed that Fenech had planed to replicate the Electrogas project in Bangladesh with a 30% interest in the project. None of the other shareholders had a stake in the project.
During the previous siting, three psychiatrists who analysed middleman Melvin Theuma presented their findings to the court. However, the findings on whether Theuma was fit to continue testifying could not be reported.
Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding over the cross-examination of Melvin Theuma, the self-confessed middleman in the murder. Theuma had received a Presidential pardon to tell all he knew about the plot to investigators.
Daphne Caruana Galizia, an investigative journalist, died in a car bomb explosion outside her home in Bidnija in October 2017.
“What are they known to the police for?” Azzopardi asks, to which Arnaud replies “homicide and theft aggravated by violence.” Matthew Vella
“Check if the airport is safe” – and the answer is that it was not.
Charles Mercieca interrupts, arguing that the point of the compilation is not to regurgitate evidence. The relevance to the charges is also in doubt, he says. He seems to be implying that the questions are being made for the benefit of the media. But the court said it would permit the questions.
The messages ask Ray to take care of his children, not to use credit cards. There were ar-rangements for a car to take them overland in Italy as well. Azzopardi asks if contact with a private jet operator was made night before the arrest.
A conversation with ‘Merwan’ or ‘Mer 1’ about possibility of “a flight leaving this evening” to Nice. Yorgen Fenech frowns and shakes his head, as he speaks to his lawyers. Matthew Vella
The defence object, saying it was an opinion.
Arnaud continues: “The conversation clearly indicated that... there were preparations for an escape.” Matthew Vella