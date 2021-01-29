Caruana Galizia family lawyers inform public inquiry they have Yorgen Fenech's mobile phone data

Yorgen Fenech's mobile phone data is in the hands of the lawyers representing Daphne Caruana Galizia's family, the public inquiry into the murder was told on Friday.

Lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia informed the inquiry board in Friday's session that the data was in their hands. The parte civile was given the data as part of the criminal proceedings against Fenech.

It remains unclear whether the data will be shared with the public inquiry but any deliberation on the matter will be held behind closed doors.

The public inquiry resumed today after the Christmas recess. In a short public session, a note of observation was submitted by civil society NGO Repubblika. The inquiry board said it would accept any submissions from interested parties.

State Advocate Chris Soler said the State had no standing in the procedures and would not be making submissions.

The government may be an observer, but not a party, Soler told the board. “We have not been treated as a party... It is very late in the day for the State to be given permission to make submissions when it was not given copies of information and kept in the dark for many sittings.”

The sitting continued behind closed doors.

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

The inquiry board decided last month that it would go beyond its deadline.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017.

Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia and includes former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.

