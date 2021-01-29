menu

Caruana Galizia family lawyers inform public inquiry they have Yorgen Fenech's mobile phone data

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues after the Christmas recess

matthew_agius
29 January 2021, 9:41am
by Matthew Agius
Yorgen Fenech's mobile phone data is in the hands of the lawyers representing Daphne Caruana Galizia's family, the public inquiry into the murder was told on Friday.

Lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia informed the inquiry board in Friday's session that the data was in their hands. The parte civile was given the data as part of the criminal proceedings against Fenech.

It remains unclear whether the data will be shared with the public inquiry but any deliberation on the matter will be held behind closed doors.

The public inquiry resumed today after the Christmas recess. In a short public session, a note of observation was submitted by civil society NGO Repubblika. The inquiry board said it would accept any submissions from interested parties.

State Advocate Chris Soler said the State had no standing in the procedures and would not be making submissions.

The government may be an observer, but not a party, Soler told the board. “We have not been treated as a party... It is very late in the day for the State to be given permission to make submissions when it was not given copies of information and kept in the dark for many sittings.”

The sitting continued behind closed doors.

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

The inquiry board decided last month that it would go beyond its deadline.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017.

Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia and includes former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.

10:31 That's it for today. We will be closing this live blog here and we will shortly provide a summary of this morning's sitting. Kurt Sansone
10:15 The Caruana Galizia lawyers want to continue behind closed doors. The press is asked to leave. Kurt Sansone
10:12 Soler says this is an inquiry, not a fully-fledged lawsuit. Kurt Sansone
10:12 Soler: “It is very late in the day for the State to be given permission to make submissions when it was not given copies of information and kept in the dark for many sittings.” Kurt Sansone
10:11 The board is discussing with Comodini Cachia and State Advocate Chris Soler, the way forward. The remaining witnesses are few in number. Soler says he is not in a position to make submissions, as State entities had been given no locus standi by the board. The government may be an observer, but not a party. “We have not been treated as a party,” he says. Kurt Sansone
10:10 Caruana Galizia family lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia informs the board that Repubblika's note is already prepared and could be presented. The board accepts the request and notary Robert Aquilina, president of Repubblika, confirms the note of submissions on oath. Aquilina tells the board that the NGO was set up as a result of the murder and it felt it appropriate to present the note of submissions. Kurt Sansone
10:08 Civil society NGO Repubblika filed an application, asking to make submissions in the inquiry. The board says it is open to having input from everyone. Repubblika, a legally set up NGO, will be allowed to present a note of submissions. “As this is a public inquiry, the board invites the public and whoever has an interest, to present a note of observations to be considered by this board,” the judges rule. Kurt Sansone
10:07 The information from Yorgen Fenech's mobile phone is in the hands of the lawyers, it seems. Kurt Sansone
10:06 The board thrashes out the date for the next sitting, which is slated for 8 February at 2:30pm. Mark Sammut will be testifying. Kurt Sansone
09:45 Everything is set for the sitting to start. We are waiting for the panel of judges to emerge from chambers. Kurt Sansone
09:44 Good morning. We are in court for another sitting of the public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Kurt Sansone

