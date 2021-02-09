Police investigating two armed robberies reported within hours of each other

menu

laura_calleja
9 February 2021, 6:12pm
by Laura Calleja
Police are looking into two separate armed robberies, one of which ended in failure that happened to take place within 90 minutes of each other. 

The first took place at around 11:45am in Triq San Bartholomew in Qormi. 

Police said a man wearing a hoodie and a mask, and who was carrying a firearm, entered an office in Qormi and demanded money from a 54-year-old worker who lives in Msida. The thief fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The second incident occurred at around 1pm in Triq R. Caruana Dingli, San Gwann.

Police said the man in the second incident was also carrying a firearm, entered a shop and demanded money from the cashier, a 42-year-old woman from San Gwann. The woman started shouting for help and the accused fled the scene without stealing any cash.

The police are currently conducting investigations into both cases.

Duty magistrate Joseph Mifsud is conducting an inquiry.

