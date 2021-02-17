Man charged with setting prison warder's car on fire

A 42-year-old man from Qormi has been remanded in custody after being charged with setting a prison warder’s car on fire.

Tony Zammit, who told Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo that he was a baker, pleaded not guilty to 12 charges relating to the setting alight of a Toyota Platz on 25 January at around 3am in Qormi.

Police Inspectors Wayne Camilleri and Kevin Pulis told the court that the police had identified Tony Zammit as the culprit after examining a number of CCTV cameras in the area.

The investigations had roped in the Major Crimes Unit, who assisted the district police officers in collecting and examining evidence, he said.

Zammit was also accused of criminal damage, dangerous driving and breaching bail.

It also emerged that last Monday, Zammit had allegedly grievously injured a police sergeant during his arrest. Charges in this regard, as well as resisting arrest and escaping from police custody, were also pressed this morning.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia appeared for Zammit. Lawyer Mario Mifsud appeared parte civile for the arson victim.

