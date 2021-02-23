Caruana Galizia murder: Vince Muscat's dramatic admission of guilt as it happened

Three men accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia appeared in front of the criminal court today but proceedings took a dramatic twist when Vince Muscat pleaded guilty.

George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat are charged with detonating the bomb that killed the journalist in 2017 just after she exited her house.

But soon after proceedings in front of Judge Edwina Grima started, Muscat's lawyer, Marc Sant, informed the court that his client wanted to file a guilty plea.

Muscat confirmed the guilty plea and the Attorney General requested that proceedings against him be split off from those of the co-accused.

Business magnate Yorgen Fenech is facing separate proceedings and is accused of masterminding the assassination.

Judge Edwina Grima sentenced Muscat to 15 years in prison after a joint request between the prosecution and the defence. Superintendent Keith Arnaud told the judge that Muscat had helped police with information that could be used to prosecute third parties.