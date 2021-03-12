menu

Double-decker tragedy: driver breathalyzer test was negative, court told

A court has been told that the driver at the wheel of a double-decker bus involved in the fatal accident that happened in Żurrieq three years ago was not driving under the influence of alcohol

matthew_agius
12 March 2021, 12:17pm
by Matthew Agius
The sightseeing tour bus had been carrying tourists through Triq il-Belt Valletta in Zurrieq when two passengers on the top deck were struck by low-hanging tree branches and killed
The sightseeing tour bus had been carrying tourists through Triq il-Belt Valletta in Zurrieq when two passengers on the top deck were struck by low-hanging tree branches and killed

The driver at the wheel of a double-decker bus involved in the fatal accident that happened in Żurrieq three years ago was not driving under the influence of alcohol, a court has been told.

Police Inspector Pierguido Saliba testified on Friday morning, saying that no alcohol was detected in Charles D’Amato’s breathalyzer test result.

D’Amato from Qormi and the company’s four directors Kim Degabriele, 40, Philip Degabriele, 32, Noel Degabriele, 24, all from Luqa, and their sister Lee Anne Borg, 37, from Mellieħa are pleading not guilty to charges of involuntary homicide.

Two passengers died when the open-top sightseeing bus they were on struck a low-lying tree branch in April 2018.

Inspector Saliba told the Court that on the day of the tragedy, he had been informed of an accident which was possibly fatal. Upon his arrival, he found that other officers from the Traffic Section had already closed off the road and had started re-directing traffic.

The police inspector carried out the breathalyzer test on Charles D’Amato who he was told was driving the bus. Saliba said that no alcohol was detected.

“The result was negative. Zero,” he said. He also said the man he did the breathalyzer test on was the same man who held the licence to drive the bus.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud presided over the court.

Matthew Agius is the Senior Reporter on Law and Court Affairs at MaltaToday. He is also ...
More in Court & Police
Double-decker tragedy: driver breathalyzer test was negative, court told
Court & Police

Double-decker tragedy: driver breathalyzer test was negative, court told
Matthew Agius
Father accused of son's murder released from police custody
Court & Police

Father accused of son's murder released from police custody
Matthew Agius
Prison sentence for Malta Falcon Funds fraudster in Sweden
Court & Police

Prison sentence for Malta Falcon Funds fraudster in Sweden
Matthew Vella
Rosianne Cutajar asked to refund brokerage fee for Mdina property deal involving Yorgen Fenech
Court & Police

Rosianne Cutajar asked to refund brokerage fee for Mdina property deal involving Yorgen Fenech
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.