Man admits to threatening Lufthansa manager over COVID test

A Danish national residing at Marsalforn has been handed a suspended sentence for threatening an airline manager at the Malta International Airport (MIA) after being denied boarding because his COVID-19 test result was not recent enough.

30-year-old Abdel Wahab Adam Kevin from Copenhagen was arraigned before magistrate Doreen Clarke this morning by police inspector Silvio Magro, accused of threatening a Lufthansa manager, attempting to use force against him, obstructing MIA security, swearing in public and breaching the peace.

The court heard how the man had erupted after being told that the only test that would be accepted was the rapid PCR one. He had taken another type of test that took longer for the results to emerge.

The accused, assisted by lawyer Mario Mifsud, pleaded guilty as charged.

The court sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended for two years, together with a €200 fine.