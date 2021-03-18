Caruana Galizia murder: Melvin Theuma says he was told Keith Schembri had a finger on the secret service

Melvin Theuma had the impression that Keith Schembri chose recruits for the Security Service as shed light on more recordings played in court today.

Theuma was testifying in the compilation of evidence against Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Recordings from a much larger cache were played out in court with Theuma giving context and explanations to the content.

The recordings include conversations that Theuma had with Fenech’s business associate Johann Cremona and Mario Degiorgio, a brother to murder suspects Alfred and George Degiorgio.

In one of the recordings Theuma is heard saying: “Secret service mhux Keith Schembri, dak tiegħu (the secret service is Keith Schembri, that belongs to him)”.

When asked by prosecuting Superintendent Keith Arnaud what he meant with those words, Theuma replied that he was told that Schembri appointed the secret service. “They're like his children,” Theuma testified.

The pardoned middleman told the court he was convinced that the Security Service was tapping his phone and the information was reaching Fenech.

He recounted an incident on which he had already testified about in another sitting, concerning a piece of meat that Fenech had regaled him.

Theuma had thrown the meat away out of fear that it was poisoned and only told his partner about it. However, two days later, Fenech showed him that he knew about the incident. “I don’t think my partner told him,” Theuma testified.

He reiterated that Cremona had told him that police will arrest him over the illegal lotto business he ran but he would be cleared and his file closed.

Theuma was also promised that a police officer, Raymond Aquilina, would be the one to arrest him and interrogate him. “With Raymond, you have nothing to worry,” Cremona was heard saying in the recording.

However, the plan failed to materialise and Aquilina was not involved in any action against Theuma.

At one point during his testimony the magistrate asked Theuma who was he referring to when speaking in the plural. Theuma replied: “[Yorgen] Fenech and Keith Schembri.”

Theuma told the court that Fenech had never referred to Keith Schembri but would play with words.

Fenech’s defence lawyers noted that Theuma’s testimony was inconsistent and did not tally with testimony given by other witnesses during the same proceedings.

However, the magistrate said the defence had the opportunity to raise the matter at the appropriate time.

Fenech stands charged with masterminding the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra are prosecuting, aided by Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia.

Fenech’s defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.