Man, 70, injured in foiled hold-up at Marsaskala

A 70 year old man was injured yesterday after fighting off an armed robber at his shop.

Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Marsaskala shop, after a man held up the cashier there at knifepoint.

The incident took place yesterday at around 8:15 PM at Triq San Luqa, Marasaskala. Initial investigations showed that the man entered the shop, picked up a knife and threatened the 70 year-old cashier with it.

The 70 year-old fought back, however, and the aggressor fled, having stolen “just a few coins.”

The cashier was injured in the incident and, after receiving first aid, was taken to a nearby health centre for further treatment.

Duty magistrate Audrey Demicoli is holding an inquiry into the hold-up. Police investigations are ongoing.