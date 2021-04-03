menu

Man, 70, injured in foiled hold-up at Marsaskala

Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Marsaskala shop, after a man held up the cashier there at knifepoint.

matthew_agius
3 April 2021, 9:35am
by Matthew Agius
Police are investigating the botched hold-up
Police are investigating the botched hold-up

A 70 year old man was injured yesterday after fighting off an armed robber at his shop.

Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Marsaskala shop, after a man held up the cashier there at knifepoint.

The incident took place yesterday at around 8:15 PM at Triq San Luqa, Marasaskala. Initial investigations showed that the man entered the shop, picked up a knife and threatened the 70 year-old cashier with it.

The 70 year-old fought back, however, and the aggressor fled, having stolen “just a few coins.”

The cashier was injured in the incident and, after receiving first aid, was taken to a nearby health centre for further treatment.

Duty magistrate Audrey Demicoli is holding an inquiry into the hold-up. Police investigations are ongoing.

Matthew Agius is the Senior Reporter on Law and Court Affairs at MaltaToday. He is also ...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.