Two arrested after drug raid on Birzebbugia house

A 37 year-old man and a 41 year-old woman, both Hungarian nationals, have been arrested by the police’s Drugs Squad in a joint operation with the Rapid Intervention Unit.

Police say the couple were captured in possession of an amount of drugs ready for trafficking. After an investigation spanning several days, during which the movements of the couple were covertly observed, the police yesterday raided a house in Birzebbugia. Substances thought to be heroin and ecstasy, as well as amphetamines, were found, ready to be trafficked.

The arrested persons are expected to be arraigned this morning before magistrate Doreen Clarke on charges which include the importation, possession and trafficking of drugs, bribery and failing to obey police orders.