Keith Schembri and associates awarded bail

Keith Schembri and his associates have been granted bail by the court but will only be released from prison tomorrow.

With today, being a bank holiday, the accused could not make the financial arrangements to secure the bail deposit and guarantees imposed by the court.

Schembri was charged together with his elderly father Alfio Schembri, a director of several of the Kasco companies, and business partner Malcolm Scerri and financial controller Robert Zammit.

His father Alfio Schembri had been awarded bail last week in a separate request.

The magistrate further decreed that there is enough evidence to place all four of the accused under a bill of indictment.

Schembri was charged with corruption and giving false testimony. He was also accused of forgery.

They formed part of a group of 11 people charged last month, including a former managing director at Allied Newspapers, publishers of Times of Malta.