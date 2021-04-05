Youth arrested in connection with robbery in Tarxien

A 20-year-old was arrested in connection with a robbery in Tarxien.

The robbery took place at a shop in Triq Hal Tarxien at around 8:30am.

Police said goods amounting to thousands of euros were stolen from the shop.

The accused was later identified, and a subsequent search began.

The thief was then arrested at his residence after a search led to the discovery of the stolen items.

The youth was brought to court this morning in front of Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and was released on bail, pending sentencing.