Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Confessed murderer Vince Muscat testifies behind closed doors

Confessed murderer Vincent Muscat il-Koħħu has testified in a closed session of the public inquiry set up after the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Muscat was jailed for 15 years in February this year after confessing to his part in the journalist’s murder. He had subsequently testified at length during the compilation of evidence against the alleged bomb-makers.

The inquiry board, consisting of former judge Michael Mallia, former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and sitting judge Abigail Lofaro, said it had received submissions from NGO Graffiti and international press NGOs, thanking them for the reports which the board said it would consider.

Lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia told the court that she asked that the accused testify behind closed doors because he might have given information to the police, which is still under investigation and was not public.

“We don’t know, as Parte Civile, what has emerged in public and what hasn’t. We cannot assist the board on what can and cannot be published.”

The judges said that they will use the information “gracefully” but that it must be published in the final report.

Muscat’s lawyer, Marc Sant, said that his client would confirm his testimony in the compilation and then flesh out any details he might have left out.

Comodini Cachia said she would only ask why Muscat felt so protected but that this answer should be answered in a closed court.

The court ordered the sitting to continue behind closed doors.