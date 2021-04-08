menu

[LIVE] Compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech continues

Follow us live as forensic experts testify in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, the alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia murder mastermind

matthew_agius
8 April 2021, 9:22am
by Matthew Agius
11:47 The witness says he was also asked to assist a Europol expert in carrying out forensic examinations on the Peugeot 108 at the police impound yard. Kurt Sansone
11:46 Another witness takes the stand. He is shown a report he had made before Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit on a Peugeot 108 rented from Percius Car Hire. Caruana Galizia had been driving a Peugeot 108 when murdered. He had filed the report in the case against the Degiorgio brothers and it contained photographs of the vehicle. Kurt Sansone
11:42 Some exhibits were consigned to Europol in the Netherlands for analysis, he says. It is clarified that these exhibits were digital devices. Kurt Sansone
11:40 Casha presents another report. He had another appointment in the inquiry, to extract DNA samples from Alfred and George Degiorgio. Mouth swabs were taken and handed to Dr Marisa Cassar, who is the court-appointed DNA expert. Kurt Sansone
11:37 Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca reserves the cross-examination of the witnesses. Kurt Sansone
11:36 Yorgen Fenech leans over to speak to his lawyers. Kurt Sansone
11:35 Inspector Charlo Casha and another officer stay behind because they have another report to submit to the court. Kurt Sansone
11:32 The witnesses step down and file out of the courtroom. Kurt Sansone
11:31 The DVDs contain drone footage and footage from handheld cameras. Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca asks to see the report and is handed the thick file. The court asks if he wants to cross-examine the witness but the defence says it is reserving this for a future date. Kurt Sansone
11:27 The inspector is specifying file names for the submission forms. The court interrupts, asking if the folder has a reference number. It does, he says. There are another five DVDs. Kurt Sansone
11:22 The witness gives a rundown of evidence collected. There were several DVDs containing photos and a folder of 24 submission forms for evidence. The witness say there were four evidence bags containing 495 photos on one DVD, another 67 on another DVD, 113 photos on a third DVD and, 1,224 photos on a fourth. Kurt Sansone
11:19 Today’s sitting is dominated by a string of forensic experts and police officers who presented their reports to the magisterial inquiry. They are being asked to confirm these reports on oath. Kurt Sansone
11:17 Once again, the witnesses are shown a number of documents that they had presented to the inquiry and confirm them on oath. Kurt Sansone
11:16 Another group of experts is administered the oath. Inspector Charlo Casha from the Forensic Unit, together with some eight police officers testify jointly. Kurt Sansone
11:09 Three witnesses now take the stand together. The witnesses are police officers Jesmond Cassar, Jonathan Attard and Alamango. They are shown a document from the magisterial inquiry. Kurt Sansone
11:09 The explosives expert, Daniel Vella, says he used laboratories at the University of Malta to carry out the tests. He says the samples were taken from a farmhouse in Triq Tagliaferro. The farmhouse purportedly belongs to Jamie Vella, one of the suspects, believed to have supplied the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia. Vella and brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, are facing separate proceedings on the case. Kurt Sansone
11:02 An explosives expert is called into the courtroom next. He is testifying on samples which were tested for explosive. Some of the samples had TNT, he says. The samples were taken from swabs of surfaces at St Joseph Farmhouse in Mosta. Kurt Sansone
10:56 Dr Mario Scerri takes the stand next. The forensic expert is referred to his report and he confirms it on oath and says he has nothing to add to it. Kurt Sansone
10:53 The defence asks to be shown a copy of the report. Lawyer Marion Camilleri is looking at the volume of evidence containing the report, while lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca talk to Fenech. Kurt Sansone
10:50 He says the conclusion of his report was that Daphne Caruana Galizia’s cause of death was “multiple blast injuries”. Kurt Sansone
10:48 The next witness is forensic expert Dr Ali Safraz. Kurt Sansone
10:47 Vassallo translated Matthew Caruana Galizia's testimony into Maltese from English. She presents the court with a copy of her work. Kurt Sansone
10:46 The other sittings are finished and the Yorgen Fenech sitting begins. Fenech sits in the dock, following the proceedings. The first witness is Dr Katya Vassallo. Kurt Sansone
10:42 A knock on the door and the magistrate emerges from chambers. She will deliver three judgments in unconnected civil cases before the Yorgen Fenech sitting continues. Kurt Sansone
10:17 Proceedings are being moved to a different hall. We'll be back shortly. Kurt Sansone
10:12 Today we are expecting some 33 forensic experts to testify in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech. The business magnate is charged with masterminding the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017. Kurt Sansone
10:10 Montebello says that in coming up with the decree, she had also examined the minutes of the sitting of 5 March before the board of inquiry, which presumably is the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry. Kurt Sansone
10:02 “In any case, the court had already pronounced itself on the alleged breach of its orders in a decree on 26 March. It rejected the request for contempt of court proceedings to begin and abstained from the request to give further remedies,” she says. Kurt Sansone
10:01 Magistrate Rachel Montebello dismisses a request by the defence for contempt of court proceedings to be filed against journalists who reported on WhatsApp chats between Yorgen Fenech and several others. The magistrate says that it “did not emerge from the acts that effectively what was alleged in the application had taken place”. Kurt Sansone
10:00 Our senior court reporter Matthew Agius had just settled into Hall 20 of the law courts. Kurt Sansone
09:59 Good morning. Kurt Sansone

The compilation of evidence against the man alleged to have masterminded the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech, continues on Thursday. 

Today's sitting will see forensic experts testify in front of Magistrate Rachel Montebello. 

Daphne Caruana Galizia, an investigative journalist, died in a car bomb explosion outside her home in Bidnija in October 2017

Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra are prosecuting, aided by Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia.

Fenech’s defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.

The hearing is expected to start at 10am today.

