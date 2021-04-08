Customs seize €84,210 worth of counterfeit bank notes

Customs at Maltapost intercepted 615 counterfeit Euro currency notes totalling at €84,210 over the span of four weeks.

A first shipment was detected on 11 March, consisting of 102 counterfeit €50 notes, 102 counterfeit €100 notes, and 103 counterfeit €500 notes.

Another consignment was detected while scanning shipments originating from China.

This second consignment consisted of 103 counterfeit €20 notes, 102 counterfeit €100 notes, and 103 counterfeit €50 notes.

The Customs department said that the shipments were handed over to the Economic Crimes Unit for further investigation, while duly informing the Central Bank of Malta.

A previous version of this article mistakenly said that €82,210 worth of counterfeit notes were intercepted. This error was the result of a mistake in calculations from the Customs department.