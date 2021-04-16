Woman accused of stealing €500 worth of goods from Convenience Shop

Malone Debono, 32, from Fgura was remanded in custody on aggravated theft charges by magistrate Rachel Montebello this morning.

Debono was accused of having stolen nearly €500 worth of goods from a Convenience Shop in Fgura on 11 April.

Debono was also accused of relapsing, breaching a suspended sentence and breaching bail conditions which she had been granted just this month.

Bail was not requested by her lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Francesca Zarb.

Inspector Paul Camilleri prosecuted.