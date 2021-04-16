menu

Woman accused of stealing €500 worth of goods from Convenience Shop

She has been remanded in custody on aggravated theft charges

 

matthew_agius
16 April 2021, 1:02pm
by Matthew Agius

Malone Debono, 32, from Fgura was remanded in custody on aggravated theft charges by magistrate Rachel Montebello this morning.

Debono was accused of having stolen nearly €500 worth of goods from a Convenience Shop in Fgura on 11 April.

Debono was also accused of relapsing, breaching a suspended sentence and breaching bail conditions which she had been granted just this month.

Bail was not requested by her lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Francesca Zarb.

Inspector Paul Camilleri prosecuted.

Matthew Agius is the Senior Reporter on Law and Court Affairs at MaltaToday. He is also ...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.