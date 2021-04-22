Man charged with synthetic drug possession

A court has remanded in custody a man accused of aggravated possession of synthetic drugs and simple possession of cannabis.

Mustafa Medhad Amin from Egypt was charged before magistrate Gabriella Vella this morning on charges of possessing the synthetic psychotropic substance in circumstances which denoted that it was not exclusively for his personal use.

He was also accused of possession of cannabis.

Through legal aid lawyer Mario Caruana, Amin pleaded not guilty.

Bail was not granted.

Inspector Michael Vella prosecuted.

