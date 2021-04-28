Two children hospitalised in traffic accident
A 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy are suffering from serious injuries following the accident
A traffic accident at Mġarr left two young children with serious injuries.
The accident took place at 8am in Triq San Pawl. According to police, a collission occurred between a Toyota Funcargo, driven by a 70-year-old woman from Mġarr, and a Toyota Vitz, driven by a 35-year-old woman also from Mġarr.
Four children aged 4, 7, 8 and 11 were passengers in the Vitz.
A medical team provided first aid for the seven-year-old girl and eight-year-old boy. They were eventually taken to hospital and certified as seriously injured.
The 70-year-old was also taken to a Mosta healthcare centre with minor injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.