Two children hospitalised in traffic accident

A traffic accident at Mġarr left two young children with serious injuries.

The accident took place at 8am in Triq San Pawl. According to police, a collission occurred between a Toyota Funcargo, driven by a 70-year-old woman from Mġarr, and a Toyota Vitz, driven by a 35-year-old woman also from Mġarr.

Four children aged 4, 7, 8 and 11 were passengers in the Vitz.

A medical team provided first aid for the seven-year-old girl and eight-year-old boy. They were eventually taken to hospital and certified as seriously injured.

The 70-year-old was also taken to a Mosta healthcare centre with minor injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.