Man hospitalised following motorcycle accident
The 25-year-old fell over while on his motorcycle
A 25-year-old man was hospitalised on Sunday morning following a motorcycle accident in Attard.
The man, a Birkirkara resident, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital after suffering injuries as a direct result of a traffic accident in the Tal-Ħemsija area.
First investigations found that the man fell over while on his motorcycle, a Yamaha R1.
The cause of the fall is unknown.
Later on, police certified that the victim was grievously injured.
Police are still investigating the case.