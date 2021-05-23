Man hospitalised following motorcycle accident

A 25-year-old man was hospitalised on Sunday morning following a motorcycle accident in Attard.

The man, a Birkirkara resident, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital after suffering injuries as a direct result of a traffic accident in the Tal-Ħemsija area.

First investigations found that the man fell over while on his motorcycle, a Yamaha R1.

The cause of the fall is unknown.

Later on, police certified that the victim was grievously injured.

Police are still investigating the case.