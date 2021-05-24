Man injured in Mrieħel traffic accident

A man was left grievously injured following a traffic accident in Mrieħel on Monday morning.

The injuries are a result of a crash between a Yamaha Sigma motorcycle, driven by a 29-year-old man from Birkirkara, and a Volvo XC70 being driven by a 57-year-old woman from Sliema.

A medical team provided first aid to the man, and was eventually taken to Mater Dei Hospital via ambulance for further treatment.

Police were notified of the incident at 9am. Investigations are ongoing.