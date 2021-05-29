[LIVE] Adrian Hillman charged with money laundering, fraud and other financial crimes

Adrian Hillman, the former Allied Newspapers managing director, will be charged in court this morning with money laundering, fraud and other financial crimes.

Hillman arrived back in Malta from the UK on Friday following an extradition request. Upon arrival, he was questioned by police at the Financial Crimes Investigation Department in the presence of his lawyer Stefano Filletti.

The police said in a statement on Saturday that a man will be charged in relation to ongoing criminal proceedings against several other individuals.

The police statement did not identify Hillman by name.

“These investigations are related to the conclusions of a magisterial inquiry over which criminal proceedings have already been started against a number of people and companies,” the police statement read.

Hillman is expected to face charges of money laundering and graft linked to the purchase of printing machines by the Allied Group when he was managing director.

An investigation has revealed how Hillman received €650,000 from former prime minister Joseph Muscat’s chief of staff Keith Schembri, who owns the company Kasco that supplied the printing press. But testimony given by police suggests that Hillman could have received some €1 million in unexplained payments through offshore companies.

Earlier this year, the police charged 11 people, including Schembri and Vince Buhagiar, another former managing director at Allied Newspapers, on multiple counts of money laundering, forgery, fraud and corruption.

Charges were also filed against Schembri’s business partners and his accountants, Brian Tonna and Karl Cini from Nexia BT.

The owners of MFSP, renamed Zenith Finance, were also charged for handling the investment accounts of Hillman and Buhagiar through which the alleged graft money flowed.

The prosecution against Hillman is led by inspectors Joseph Xerri and Lianne Bonello. They are aided by AG lawyers Antoine Agius Bonnici, Andrea Zammit and Sean Xerri de Caro.

Hillman will appear in front of Magistrate Doreen Clarke.