[LIVE] Adrian Hillman charged with money laundering, fraud and other financial crimes
Former Allied Newspapers managing director Adrian Hillman is charged with various financial crimes • He was extradited from England on Friday
Adrian Hillman, the former Allied Newspapers managing director, will be charged in court this morning with money laundering, fraud and other financial crimes.
Hillman arrived back in Malta from the UK on Friday following an extradition request. Upon arrival, he was questioned by police at the Financial Crimes Investigation Department in the presence of his lawyer Stefano Filletti.
The police said in a statement on Saturday that a man will be charged in relation to ongoing criminal proceedings against several other individuals.
The police statement did not identify Hillman by name.
“These investigations are related to the conclusions of a magisterial inquiry over which criminal proceedings have already been started against a number of people and companies,” the police statement read.
Hillman is expected to face charges of money laundering and graft linked to the purchase of printing machines by the Allied Group when he was managing director.
An investigation has revealed how Hillman received €650,000 from former prime minister Joseph Muscat’s chief of staff Keith Schembri, who owns the company Kasco that supplied the printing press. But testimony given by police suggests that Hillman could have received some €1 million in unexplained payments through offshore companies.
Earlier this year, the police charged 11 people, including Schembri and Vince Buhagiar, another former managing director at Allied Newspapers, on multiple counts of money laundering, forgery, fraud and corruption.
Charges were also filed against Schembri’s business partners and his accountants, Brian Tonna and Karl Cini from Nexia BT.
The owners of MFSP, renamed Zenith Finance, were also charged for handling the investment accounts of Hillman and Buhagiar through which the alleged graft money flowed.
The prosecution against Hillman is led by inspectors Joseph Xerri and Lianne Bonello. They are aided by AG lawyers Antoine Agius Bonnici, Andrea Zammit and Sean Xerri de Caro.
Hillman will appear in front of Magistrate Doreen Clarke.
The prosecution notes that the charges show how Hillman had breached the trust of the company he worked with. The prosecution says civilian witnesses still need to testify, which is why the prosecution fears tampering of evidence.
The prosecution also wants Hillman’s and his companies’ assets to be frozen. Kurt Sansone
Filletti points out that Hillman’s three relatives – his father, mother and sister – were ready to go to prison and risk their money to act as guarantors. He says that of need be, Hillman will sign the bail book at the police station once or even twice to be constantly under supervision. Kurt Sansone
“Hillman had indicated he had assets and several properties in Malta to the police yesterday. With all due respect there is no risk. He has a clean criminal record,” Filletti argues. Kurt Sansone
In his first sitting in court in the UK, Hillman was faced with the order of return. But had not been given a copy of all the paperwork. The case was put off once.
“After he saw the charges for the first time, at the first opportunity, he gave himself up and signed a consent form. Is this behaviour of a person causing trouble?” Kurt Sansone
Filletti: “So, he is also a British subject?”
Colin: “Yes.” Kurt Sansone