Judiciary says more magistrates needed despite new appointments

The Association of Judges and Magistrates has welcomed the appointment and swearing-in of four new magistrates but warned that the number still falls short of what is needed to execute work effectively.

“It is hoped that the Association’s repeated requests for an increase in thw complement of the judiciary do not fall on deaf ears and that the government ensures that more magistrates, as well as judges, are appointed in the near future, to cope with the ever-increasing influx of work in court,” the association said in a statement on Thursday.

Last week the Office of the President announced that four lawyers were to be appointed magistrates in a fresh round of judicial appointees.

Lawyers Noel Bartolo, Leonard Caruana, Lara Lanfranco, and Elaine Mercieca were appointed by the President after a selection process undertaken by the Judicial Appointments Committee.

READ ALSO: Four lawyers to be appointed magistrates

The association insisted that a serious and well-planned campaign, including a long-term work plan, needs to be embarked upon by the Court Agency to attract well-trained and motivated staff to work in courts.

“Old work practices and legislation have to be done away with, and decades-old wage structures have to be revamped and improved, so as to assure that the courts start operating in an efficient and effective manner,” the association said.

It said without adequate staff and facilities to work, such as court halls and meeting rooms, the courts will never be able to operate in an effective and efficient way.

“The Association insists that every citizen is entitled to justice within a reasonable time, and it is the duty and obligation of the Government to provide the Judiciary with sufficient well-trained staff and adequate facilities in Court so that the Judiciary will be able to assure such a right,” the association concluded.