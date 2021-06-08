Man dead after suffocating in Mellieħa garage

A 52-year-old Englishman has been certified dead after police found him unconscious in a Mellieħa garage.

At 2:30pm on Tuesday, smoke was seen emerging from a garage in Triq l-Iżbark tal-Franċiżi. Police were notified of the incident, and went on site to carry out an investigation.

According to police, exhaust fumes filled the space while the victim was carrying out works on some cars. Consequently, the fumes rendered the victim unconscious.

The man was given first aid by a medical team and taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. However, the man was certified dead shortly afterwards.

Magistrate Monica Vella has been notified of the case, and an inquiry has been appointed. A police investigation is currently underway.