Man charged with theft from construction site in Għasri

A man from Nadur has been released on bail after being charged with stealing industrial tools and tyres from a construction site at Għasri.

Mark Lorry Said, 37, appeared before magistrate Simone Grech this afternoon, arraigned by Inspector Josef Gauci and charged with theft aggravated by value and handling stolen goods.

The thefts of the items, estimated to be worth thousands of euros, took place on 26 October 2020.

Said was also accused of breaching bail conditions he had been placed under in 2008 when he was charged over the defilement of an underage girl. Said stands to lose a €9,000 bail guarantee for that case, if convicted.

Lawyer Joseph Grech, defence counsel to Said, entered a not guilty plea for the accused and requested bail, which was granted on a €1,000 deposit and €6,000 guarantee.