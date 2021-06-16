Europol expert that unlocked Yorgen Fenech's mobile phone cross-examined

It took “a few months” to crack the code and be able to unlock Yorgen Fenech’s mobile phone, a Europol expert has testified.

Cypriot expert Yulia Toma, who is seconded with Europol, said the unlocking process was autonomous and the system tries millions of password combinations.

“In the worst-case scenario, it can take up to 30 years… We succeeded after a few months,” she testified in court on Wednesday.

Toma was cross-examined by Fenech’s defence lawyers as the compilation of evidence hearings continued in front of Magistrate Rachel Montebello.

Toma had been tasked by her superiors to carry out the initial extraction and unlocking process at Europol headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands, on Fenech’s mobile phone.

She also carried out the same process on a mobile phone belonging to a ‘captain’, believed to be the captain of Fenech’s yacht.

Fenech was arrested on the Gio in November 2019 just after the yacht departed Portomaso Marina.

Toma told the court the devices were kept in a Faraday room, which isolates them from radio frequencies. The Faraday room is accessible to several staff members at Europol, the witness said.

She explained that a forensic image is taken of a device, which is a bit by bit copy of the exhibit. This copy is used for analysis purposes, she added, so that the original exhibit can be preserved.

Asked by defence lawyer Charles Mercieca why the analysis is not done on the original device, Toma said it is best practice to work on the image. “It is to preserve the integrity of the device. That is why we were working on the forensic image,” she replied.

Earlier, the court heard the testimony of retired police officers who had been involved in Fenech’s arrest and on the day of the murder.

A former officer who formed part of the Drugs Squad testified that he had been assigned to arrest two men on board a vessel that had been stopped by the AFM at Portomaso Marina.

The witness said Fenech and the yacht captain were on board. Fenech was informed that he was arrested.

The officer testified that when he identified himself as part of the drugs squad, Fenech replied: “It’s better because we won’t take long.”

The police then told him he was being arrested in connection with the homicide of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Background

Fenech is charged with masterminding the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder. Theuma, who had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others, was given a presidential pardon in 2019 to tell all.

Daphne Caruana Galizia, an investigative journalist, died in a car bomb explosion outside her home in Bidnija in October 2017.

Theuma has testified that Fenech told him to make arrangements with the Degiorgio brothers to get rid of Caruana Galizia because of information she was going to publish about his uncle Ray. However, Theuma said that he later understood that the information was related to Fenech and not his uncle. Theuma told investigators he did not know what this information was.

Theuma got in touch with Alfred Degiorgio and a price of €150,000 was agreed for Caruana Galizia's murder. Theuma gave the go-ahead for the murder after the 2017 general election result when Fenech told him to "get on with it".

Alfred, his brother George, and their associate Vince Muscat were arrested in December 2017 and charged with carrying out the murder.

In February this year, Muscat admitted guilt and was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a plea bargain agreement. Proceedings against the Degiorgio brothers are continuing.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is hearing the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

The prosecution is being led by Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra, assisted by the Attorney General.

The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.

