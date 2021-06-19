Man to be charged with spate of car thefts

A 33 year old man from Gharghur is expected to be arraigned in court today in connection with a number of thefts from vehicles in Qormi, Luqa and Paola.

The thefts occurred between 6 and 17 June this year. Tools, documents and cash were stolen and damage caused to the vehicles. Police will also be charging the man with a burglary at an office in Luqa.

He was apprehended in a joint operation between police officers stationed at Qormi and Paola, after he was observed acting suspiciously in Triq l-Iljun, Qormi. The man was allegedly arrested as he was attempting to break into a vehicle.

He was will be charged before magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit by Inspectors Roderick Agius and Sarah Kathleen Zerafa.