Man to be charged with spate of car thefts

The thefts occurred between 6 and 17 June this year. The man was arrested in the act of breaking into a vehicle.

19 June 2021, 12:38pm
by Matthew Agius
The man was arrested in the act of breaking into a car(Stock photo)
A 33 year old man from Gharghur is expected to be arraigned in court today in connection with a number of thefts from vehicles in Qormi, Luqa and Paola.

The thefts occurred between 6 and 17 June this year. Tools, documents and cash were stolen and damage caused to the vehicles. Police will also be charging the man with a burglary at an office in Luqa.

He was apprehended in a joint operation between police officers stationed at Qormi and Paola, after he was observed acting suspiciously in Triq l-Iljun, Qormi. The man was allegedly arrested as he was attempting to break into a vehicle.

He was will be charged before magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit by Inspectors Roderick Agius and Sarah Kathleen Zerafa.

