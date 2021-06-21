menu

Man grievously injured by construction vehicles

karl_azzopardi
21 June 2021, 1:32pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 40-year-old Italian man has been grievously injured after getting caught between two construction vehicles on Monday morning.

Police said the accident happened at around 9 am in Triq San Ġeraldu, St Paul’s Bay.

Preliminary investigations showed the man was caught between the moving vehicles.

A medical team was called on site and administered first-aid to the victim, before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

