Man grievously injured by construction vehicles

A 40-year-old Italian man has been grievously injured after getting caught between two construction vehicles on Monday morning.

Police said the accident happened at around 9 am in Triq San Ġeraldu, St Paul’s Bay.

Preliminary investigations showed the man was caught between the moving vehicles.

A medical team was called on site and administered first-aid to the victim, before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.