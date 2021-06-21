Man grievously injured by construction vehicles
A 40-year-old Italian man has been grievously injured after getting caught between two construction vehicles on Monday morning.
Police said the accident happened at around 9 am in Triq San Ġeraldu, St Paul’s Bay.
Preliminary investigations showed the man was caught between the moving vehicles.
A medical team was called on site and administered first-aid to the victim, before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.