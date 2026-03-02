Motorcycle driver grievously hurt after collision with car
A motorcycle driver was grievously hurt after he was involved in a collision with a car.
The accident happened at around 9pm on Sunday in Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, Santa Venera.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim, a 35-year-old, collided with a Peugeot 308 driven by a 30-year-old man.
The victim was aided by a medical team before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.
Police investigations are still ongoing.