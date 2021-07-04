Two injured in Gżira motorcycle accident

A 66-year-old man and 63-year-old woman are suffering injuries as a result of a traffic accident in Gżira.

Police were informed of the accident at 11:15am on Sunday. They were told that a crash took place at the intersection between Triq D'Argens and Triq Manoel De Vilhena.

According to police, the crash took place between a Honda motorcycle and Mercedes Benz.

The 66-year-old, from Sliema, was driving the motorcycle, while the woman, also from Sliema, was sitting in the car's passenger seat.

A 37-year-old man from Siġġiewi was driving the car, but sustained no injuries.

The injured man and woman were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. While the former is grievously wounded, the woman experienced lighter injuries.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were on site for assistance. Police investigations are ongoing.