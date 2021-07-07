Man hospitalised in Santa Venera motorcycle accident

A 39-year-old Spanish man was hospitalised earlier on Wednesday following a traffic accident in Santa Venera.

The victim, residing in Birkirkara, was driving a Peugot Citystar motorcycle along Triq Reġjonali when the incident happened.

According to police, the victim lost control of the motorcycle and fell over.

A medical team arrived on site and provided first aid, and the victim was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital via ambulance with grievous injuries.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were also on site for further assistance.

Police investigations are ongoing.